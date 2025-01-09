© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The “W” Book #455: Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers

Published January 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Page of the “W” Book, 1922. Box 2, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — The _W_ Book - Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers image1.jpg
Page of the “W” Book, 1922. Box 2, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Advertisement for Cowden’s barbershop and advice on being a freshman and fraternities from the “W” Book, 1922. Box 2, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — The _W_ Book - Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers image2.jpg
Advertisement for Cowden’s barbershop and advice on being a freshman and fraternities from the “W” Book, 1922. Box 2, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
University of Wyoming songs and yells and advertisement for Metz Brothers’ tailors from the “W” Book, 1922. Box 2, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — The _W_ Book - Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers image3.jpg
University of Wyoming songs and yells and advertisement for Metz Brothers’ tailors from the “W” Book, 1922. Box 2, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

First year students at the University of Wyoming in 1922 had a lot to learn. Of course, there were classes to take, but there were also songs to memorize and traditions to follow. The YMCA and YWCA distributed a handy guide for new students known as the “W” Book.

It was full of useful advice, some of it tongue in cheek. Students were admonished not to spend too much time at picture shows or to get into the habit of loafing. Landladies were to be treated with respect, or else students “would be treated like a mangy mongrel”.

Freshmen were given yellow and brown caps to wear and expected to organize the whitewashing of the “W” on the hills to the northeast of campus. The “W” Book reminded students to write letters home – and not only with urgent requests for money! There was a page devoted to don’ts – including don’t study on a Sunday. And it was important to commit the school songs and yells to memory. Smoking was discouraged, despite the fact that there were gatherings called “smokers” where cigarettes were distributed.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center site where you can see the papers of the Harriman Daniel Richardson Family and a 1922 “W” Book.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center