© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

President on Horseback #450: Burt Family Papers

Published December 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
A photograph of President Theodore Roosevelt on horseback outside Cheyenne, Wyoming, 1903. Box 1A, Burt Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — President on Horseback - Burt Family Papers image1.jpg
A photograph of President Theodore Roosevelt on horseback outside Cheyenne, Wyoming, 1903. Box 1A, Burt Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A photograph of President Theodore Roosevelt and some of the members of the riding party that accompanied him from Laramie to Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 30, 1903. Box 1A, Burt Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — President on Horseback - Burt Family Papers image2.jpg
A photograph of President Theodore Roosevelt and some of the members of the riding party that accompanied him from Laramie to Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 30, 1903. Box 1A, Burt Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A photograph of Ragalon, the horse presented to President Theodore Roosevelt by the citizens of Douglas, Wyoming, 1903. Box 1A, Burt Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — President on Horseback - Burt Family Papers image3.jpg
A photograph of Ragalon, the horse presented to President Theodore Roosevelt by the citizens of Douglas, Wyoming, 1903. Box 1A, Burt Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

President Theodore Roosevelt was a man comfortable on horseback. In each of his three visits to Wyoming in the early 1900s, he set aside time in his schedule to ride.

His first visited Wyoming in 1900. At the time he was a candidate for Vice President. In between campaign stops, he enjoyed a morning ride on the Daley Ranch, southwest of Rawlins. Roosevelt’s skill as a rider put the newspapermen who rode along covering him to shame.

In 1903, Roosevelt returned to Wyoming while serving as President. One of the highlights of his trip was a 54-mile-long trail ride from Laramie to Cheyenne. Roosevelt rode alongside Wyoming dignitaries, including Governor Fenimore Chatterton and Senator Joseph M. Carey. At the end of the ride, the Wyoming Tribune newspaper reported that Roosevelt “was the freshest of his party.”

Near the end of his 1903 visit, Roosevelt was presented with a handsome horse named Ragalon. The horse was a “fine galloper and a speedy trotter”. But that wasn’t all. Ragalon could also count, distinguish colors, bow, and roll over on command.

See the Burt Family papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center