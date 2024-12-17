© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Devoted to Service #447: Frank A. Barrett Papers

Published December 10, 2024 at 10:29 AM MST
Portrait of Frank A. Barrett. Box 75, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Devoted to Service - Frank A. Barrett Papers image1.jpg
Portrait of Frank A. Barrett. Box 75, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A memorial plaque honoring Franck A. Barrett in the Wyoming state capitol, January 31, 1963. Box 75, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Devoted to Service - Frank A. Barrett Papers image2.jpg
A memorial plaque honoring Franck A. Barrett in the Wyoming state capitol, January 31, 1963. Box 75, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Frank A. Barrett was active in Wyoming politics for nearly 40 years. Born in 1892, he enlisted in the Army Balloon Corps during World War I. After receiving his law degree from Creighton University, he was elected Niobrara County Attorney in 1922. Barrett was known for his integrity, dependability, and work ethic.

Following a twelve-year tenure as county attorney, he went on to become a state senator. In 1942 he was elected as Wyoming’s representative in the U.S. Congress. He also served as a trustee of the University of Wyoming.

Then he was elected governor of Wyoming. Finally, in 1952, he was elected as one of Wyoming’s two senators. He served for six years and lost his reelection campaign by fewer than 1,000 votes. Barrett is the only politician in Wyoming to serve in both houses of Congress and as governor. When Barrett died of leukemia in 1962, mourners from across the state turned out in remembrance.

Learn more in the Frank A. Barrett papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center