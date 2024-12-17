Devoted to Service #447: Frank A. Barrett Papers

Frank A. Barrett was active in Wyoming politics for nearly 40 years. Born in 1892, he enlisted in the Army Balloon Corps during World War I. After receiving his law degree from Creighton University, he was elected Niobrara County Attorney in 1922. Barrett was known for his integrity, dependability, and work ethic.

Following a twelve-year tenure as county attorney, he went on to become a state senator. In 1942 he was elected as Wyoming’s representative in the U.S. Congress. He also served as a trustee of the University of Wyoming.

Then he was elected governor of Wyoming. Finally, in 1952, he was elected as one of Wyoming’s two senators. He served for six years and lost his reelection campaign by fewer than 1,000 votes. Barrett is the only politician in Wyoming to serve in both houses of Congress and as governor. When Barrett died of leukemia in 1962, mourners from across the state turned out in remembrance.

Learn more in the Frank A. Barrett papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

