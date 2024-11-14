DeKoven Presents #440: Seymour DeKoven Papers

Seymour DeKoven was a classical music radio personality. He broadcast from Fordham University’s radio station and on pre-recorded tapes at stations across the U.S. DeKoven’s preferred genre of music was “Barococo” – music from the Baroque and Rococo periods, composed between 1600 and 1820.

DeKoven had legions of fans. He introduced listeners to relatively unknown composers with opinionated commentary. His one-of-a-kind style was full of superlatives for his favorite pieces. He referred to them as OTW, short for out of this world.

DeKoven Presents - Seymour DeKoven Papers clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:18

Well, let’s hear from this sampler record, which is just what it is, though not called that and as with most Barococo samplers it looks like the listings for a DeKoven concert, so it’s a smorgasbord from which I first want to hear with you “Lully’s Fanfare from the Royal Tournament”, which is just super OTW.

See the Seymour DeKoven papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.