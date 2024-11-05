The Great Southwest Camel Experiment #435: Clarice Whittenburg Papers

In the American Southwest of the 1850s, there were no railroads to deliver supplies to far-flung military outposts. Wagon trains of mules were typically used, but water and forage along the route were scarce.

Secretary of War Jefferson Davis had a novel idea – use trains of camels to transport goods across the desert-like terrain. Camels had the advantage of being able to go for days without water. They would also readily eat creosote bush and other scrub found along the way.



More than seventy camels were imported by ship from the Middle East and North Africa. A camel camp was established near San Antonio, Texas. Early tests showed the camels outperforming mule trains, managing rough terrain and carrying heavy loads. But the camel experiment was short-lived. Horses and mules were easily spooked by the camels. And interest in the project declined during the Civil War.

