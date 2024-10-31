© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Grand Teton Music Festival #434: George W. Hufsmith Papers

Published October 31, 2024 at 10:08 AM MDT
Program cover of the Grand Teton Music Festival, July 4, 2006. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Program cover of the Grand Teton Music Festival, July 4, 2006. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Ticket to the Grand Teton Music Festival, August 2, 1989. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Ticket to the Grand Teton Music Festival, August 2, 1989. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Wyoming Governor’s Proclamation honoring the Grand Teton Music Festival, August 15, 2001. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Wyoming Governor’s Proclamation honoring the Grand Teton Music Festival, August 15, 2001. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of composer George W. Hufsmith and conductor Ling Tung, director of the Grand Teton Music Festival. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of composer George W. Hufsmith and conductor Ling Tung, director of the Grand Teton Music Festival. Box 1, George W. Hufsmith papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Grand Teton Music Festival offers a summer full of exhilarating musical experiences amidst the spectacular natural beauty of the Grand Tetons. The origins of the festival date to the 1960s. Early concerts were held in Jackson Hole High School and on the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The church performances were informally known as “watermelon concerts”, so named for the watermelon offered to concert goers in the outdoor venue.

In 1967 the festival relocated to Teton Village, where a carnival tent was set up for summertime performances. The following year, Ling Tung was appointed as the first permanent music director. The festival became known for its world-class performances and as a summer retreat for an elite group of professional musicians.

In 1974 the Walk Festival Hall was constructed at the base of the ski slopes in Teton Village. The hall is known for its exceptional acoustics. It has hosted thousands of accomplished musicians, artists and guest conductors.

Learn more in the George W. Hufsmith papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

