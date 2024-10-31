Grand Teton Music Festival #434: George W. Hufsmith Papers

The Grand Teton Music Festival offers a summer full of exhilarating musical experiences amidst the spectacular natural beauty of the Grand Tetons. The origins of the festival date to the 1960s. Early concerts were held in Jackson Hole High School and on the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The church performances were informally known as “watermelon concerts”, so named for the watermelon offered to concert goers in the outdoor venue.

In 1967 the festival relocated to Teton Village, where a carnival tent was set up for summertime performances. The following year, Ling Tung was appointed as the first permanent music director. The festival became known for its world-class performances and as a summer retreat for an elite group of professional musicians.

In 1974 the Walk Festival Hall was constructed at the base of the ski slopes in Teton Village. The hall is known for its exceptional acoustics. It has hosted thousands of accomplished musicians, artists and guest conductors.

