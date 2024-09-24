© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Bewitched #424: Harry S. Ackerman Papers

Published September 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Merchandising propaganda flyer for the Bewitched television show, 1964. Box 65, Harry S. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
First page of the prospectus for the Bewitched television series, January 22, 1964. Box 65, Harry S. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page from a script for the Bewitched television show, December 13, 1971. Box 4, Harry S. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Television sitcom Bewitched first appeared on ABC in 1964. Each thirty-minute episode was introduced by this catchy tune:

Bewitched clip1.mp3

The show followed the lives of newlyweds Samantha and Darrin Stephens. But Samantha was not an ordinary young housewife – instead she was a witch possessed of magical powers. Despite Samantha’s valiant efforts to lead an everyday suburban life, she often used her twitching nose to cast magical spells, with hilarious results.

The program was a hit from the very beginning. It ran for eight seasons and has since been syndicated. Actress Elizabeth Montgomery played Samantha and earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performances.

See the scripts from the television series Bewitched in the Harry S. Ackerman papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center