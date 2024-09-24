Bewitched #424: Harry S. Ackerman Papers

Television sitcom Bewitched first appeared on ABC in 1964. Each thirty-minute episode was introduced by this catchy tune:

Bewitched clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:12

The show followed the lives of newlyweds Samantha and Darrin Stephens. But Samantha was not an ordinary young housewife – instead she was a witch possessed of magical powers. Despite Samantha’s valiant efforts to lead an everyday suburban life, she often used her twitching nose to cast magical spells, with hilarious results.

The program was a hit from the very beginning. It ran for eight seasons and has since been syndicated. Actress Elizabeth Montgomery played Samantha and earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performances.

See the scripts from the television series Bewitched in the Harry S. Ackerman papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

