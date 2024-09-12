© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Storm Center #421: Daniel Taradash Papers

Published September 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Publicity for the British release of the film Storm Center (1956), a film noir drama directed by Daniel Taradash. The film was retitled Storm Centre for audiences in the United Kingdom. The screenplay by Taradash and Elick Moll focused on two very controversial topics of the time period - communism and book banning. The film took a strong stance against censorship. Box 70, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Storm Center was a 1956 film that tackled communism, book banning and censorship. It was the first overtly anti-McCarthyism film to be made in Hollywood in an era when the film industry was under government scrutiny for possible communist leanings.

Bette Davis, the movie’s star, plays librarian Alicia Hull. Here’s Davis discussing the script:

Storm Center - Daniel Taradash Papers clip1.mp3

In the film, the town librarian is forced by the city council to choose between censoring a communist book and adding a children’s wing to the library. When she refuses to censor the book, she is accused of being a communist. Hull eventually gives in, but her reputation is ruined. Then, an arsonist burns the library down and the town has a change of heart. They reinstate the librarian, who swears she will never let another book be censored.

The papers of the film’s director, Daniel Taradash, are available at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

