Archives On The Air
Speaking Out Against McCarthyism #414: Austin App Papers

Published August 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Brochure about McCarthyism issued by the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. Box 23, Austin App papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cartoon lampooning McCarthyism. Box 23, Austin App papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Congressmen who collaborated with McCarthy. Box 23, Austin App papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
In the early 1950s, Joseph McCarthy, a Republican Senator from Wisconsin, made a name for himself by alleging that members of the Communist Party were working in the U.S. State Department. His allegations soon extended to university faculty, Hollywood filmmakers and members of labor unions.

The search for Communist sympathizers in business and political life predated McCarthy, but McCarthy’s name became forever associated with attacks, often unsubstantiated, on character and patriotism.

Organizations like the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America spoke out against McCarthy and his fellow Congressmen.

Political leaders including former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and President Harry Truman publicly voiced their concerns about McCarthyism. Truman called McCarthy “a pathological character assassin.” Roosevelt criticized McCarthy for making “a great mass of people blindly afraid.”

See the Austin App papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about McCarthyism.

