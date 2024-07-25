© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Conscientious Objector #407: Roger Neville Williams Papers

Published July 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Richard D. Bucklin, a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Richard D. Bucklin, a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain News newspaper article about the court martial of Richard D. Bucklin, January 9, 1974. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain News newspaper article about the court martial of Richard D. Bucklin, January 9, 1974. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

While tens of thousands of American servicemen were drafted, fought, and died in Vietnam, there were also tens of thousands of conscientious objectors to the Vietnam War. One of them was Army Private Richard D. Bucklin.

Born and raised in Denver, Bucklin had been serving in Germany. He became convinced that his Army duties were supporting a morally repugnant war, so Bucklin fled to Sweden. He lived there in exile for 4½ years.

Hoping for clemency after the war had ended and eager to get back to life on American soil, he returned to Fort Carson, south of Denver. Commanding General James F. Hamlet was not pleased. Bucklin’s case became an example of the Army’s treatment of conscientious objecting soldiers who had gone AWOL. Bucklin was court-martialed and sentenced to 15 months of hard labor at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Read more about Richard Bucklin and other Vietnam era conscientious objectors in the Roger Neville Williams papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center