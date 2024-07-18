© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Canine Diplomacy #405: Carol Weld Papers

Published July 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photo of Pushinka, the dog presented by Soviet Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev to President John F. Kennedy, taken from Pet Fair magazine, August 1967. Box 2, Carol Weld papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Pushinka, the dog presented by Soviet Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev to President John F. Kennedy, taken from Pet Fair magazine, August 1967. Box 2, Carol Weld papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The early 1960s were a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly between the Soviet Union and the United States. Surprisingly, though, Soviet Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev and American President John F. Kennedy had a cordial relationship, regularly exchanging letters.

One of Khrushchev’s letters to Kennedy was accompanied by a small white puppy named Pushinka. The dog was gifted to the Kennedy family in 1961. Pushinka was the offspring of Strelka, one of the two world famous Russian dogs which had orbited the earth from space. Pushinka, whose name translated to “fluff” in English, took up residence in the White House alongside the Kennedy family’s many other pets.

Pushinka was a smiling, happy dog who became good friends with Charlie, the Kennedy’s Welsh terrier. Soon there were puppies on the horizon. When Pushinka gave birth to four pups, JFK jokingly referred to them as “pupniks”.

Learn more about Pushinka and canine diplomacy during the Cold War in the Carol Weld papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center