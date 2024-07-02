© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Wizardly Writers #400 The Wizard of Oz Scripts

Published July 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover page of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, 1900, Toppan Rare Books Library, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page from the Ryerson and Woolf script for The Wizard of Oz film, June 7, 1938. Container 1, The Wizard of Oz Scripts, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
Cover of the Noel Langley script for The Wizard of Oz film, March 22, 1938. Container 1, The Wizard of Oz Scripts, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
The 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, beloved by children and adults alike, holds a special place in cinema history.

It takes no more than a few bars of the movie’s score to be transported down the famous yellow brick road. The award-winning movie is based on an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The adaptation of the book into a movie script involved nearly a dozen writers. Herman J. Mankiewicz was the first hired by MGM Pictures to adapt Baum’s book into a film. Although never formally credited for his work on The Wizard of Oz, Mankiewicz was responsible for establishing the opening Kansas scenes of the movie in black and white. Writers Noel Langley, Florence Ryerson and Edgar Allan Woolf ultimately received recognition for the finished script, with their names appearing in the film’s credits.

Learn more in the Wizard of Oz Scripts at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

