Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Subversive Textbooks #399: UW President’s Office Records

Published June 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Portrait of University of Wyoming President George Humphrey. Photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Subversive Textbooks_ - UW President's Office Records image1.jpg
Portrait of University of Wyoming President George Humphrey. Photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
The “Common Sense” newsletter, published by University of Wyoming students in opposition to the textbook inquiry, January 20, 1948. Box 190, University of Wyoming President’s Office records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Subversive Textbooks_ - UW President's Office Records image2.jpg
The “Common Sense” newsletter, published by University of Wyoming students in opposition to the textbook inquiry, January 20, 1948. Box 190, University of Wyoming President’s Office records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Student opinion poll in opposition to the textbook inquiry. Box 198, University of Wyoming President’s Office records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Subversive Textbooks_ - UW President's Office Records image3.jpg
Student opinion poll in opposition to the textbook inquiry. Box 198, University of Wyoming President’s Office records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

“News and Views” newsletter, published by the National Laymen’s Council of the Church League of America, featuring an article titled “Communism in the Colleges”, March 15, 1947. Box 191, University of Wyoming President’s Office records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Subversive Textbooks_ - UW President's Office Records image4.jpg
“News and Views” newsletter, published by the National Laymen’s Council of the Church League of America, featuring an article titled “Communism in the Colleges”, March 15, 1947. Box 191, University of Wyoming President’s Office records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

A few years after World War II, faculty and administrators at the University of Wyoming were embroiled in a controversy. Were students being exposed to subversive and anti-American ideas? Should textbooks be censored?

UW President George Humphrey launched a committee of deans to review the books used in social sciences courses. Almost immediately another group of faculty, organized by the American Association of University Professors, objected to the inquiry.

Soon the press from as far away as New York were reporting on the issue. Many students agreed with the faculty, arguing that academic freedom and the university’s reputation was at stake.

Ultimately, the investigatory committee reviewed sixty-five books and declared them all “clean”. The UW Board of Trustees confirmed that the principles of academic freedom in Wyoming would not be sacrificed to the fear of communism.

See the University of Wyoming President’s Office records at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center