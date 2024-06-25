© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Doane’s Ill-Advised Expedition #398: Fritof Fryxell Papers

Published June 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
A map illustrating the route followed by Doane’s Expedition, from Fort Ellis in the Montana Territory to Fort Hall in Idaho, 1960. Box 3, Fritof Fryxell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A map illustrating the route followed by Doane’s Expedition, from Fort Ellis in the Montana Territory to Fort Hall in Idaho, 1960. Box 3, Fritof Fryxell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Gustavus Doane was an Army lieutenant with an adventurer’s spirit. In October of 1876 he set off from Fort Ellis in the Montana Territory with the objective of exploring the Snake River regions south of Yellowstone.

He was assigned a small troop of six men and equipped with pack animals and horses. The party also had a cleverly designed twenty-two-foot-long boat that had been disassembled and packed onto two of the mules.

Why exactly the expedition decided to depart in late fall and travel through winter remains a mystery. They believed themselves well prepared with buffalo coats, rubber boots and sixty days rations.

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures soon delayed the party. By early December, they were critically short on supplies and beginning to eat their horses. Finally, their boat was dashed to pieces in the Snake River’s whitewater rapids. In the end, they were saved from starvation by a chance encounter with a trapper.

Learn more about Lieutenant Doane’s ill-advised expedition in the Fritof Fryxell papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.
 

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center