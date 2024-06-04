Preventing World War III #390: Austin App Papers

In the midst of World War II, an American non-profit was formed to avoid the horrors of future wars. Called the “Society for the Prevention of World War III”, it published magazines, radio scripts and organized conferences. Immediately following the war, its primary concern was the U.S. investment of nearly 1.4 billion dollars in West Germany. The funds, allocated via the Marshall Plan, were intended to help Germany rebuild its devastated economy.

The members of the “Society for the Prevention of World War III” were adamant that “any plans to resurrect the economic and political power of Germany … were dangerous to the security of the world.”

The society capitalized on anti-German feelings that had mounted during both World Wars. Members also lobbied for an expansive prosecution of Nazi war criminals.

Read the Prevent World War III magazines in the Austin App papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the threat of a German resurgence in the 1950s.

