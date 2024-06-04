© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Preventing World War III #390: Austin App Papers

Published June 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of Prevent World War III magazine, May 1948. Box 13, Austin App papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cover of Prevent World War III magazine, May 1948. Box 13, Austin App papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A cartoon from Prevent World War III magazine, 1953. Box 13, Austin App papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A cartoon from Prevent World War III magazine, 1953. Box 13, Austin App papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

In the midst of World War II, an American non-profit was formed to avoid the horrors of future wars. Called the “Society for the Prevention of World War III”, it published magazines, radio scripts and organized conferences. Immediately following the war, its primary concern was the U.S. investment of nearly 1.4 billion dollars in West Germany. The funds, allocated via the Marshall Plan, were intended to help Germany rebuild its devastated economy.

The members of the “Society for the Prevention of World War III” were adamant that “any plans to resurrect the economic and political power of Germany … were dangerous to the security of the world.”

The society capitalized on anti-German feelings that had mounted during both World Wars. Members also lobbied for an expansive prosecution of Nazi war criminals.

Read the Prevent World War III magazines in the Austin App papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the threat of a German resurgence in the 1950s.

