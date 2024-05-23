Listening to Movies #387: Fred Karlin Papers

Fred Karlin was one of Hollywood’s more prolific composers, producing musical scores for more than a hundred movies. He received an Oscar for the song “For All We Know” from the 1970 movie Lovers and Other Strangers.

Fred Karlin clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:13

Fred Karlin was also awarded an Emmy in 1974 for the musical score to the televised film The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

Fred Karlin clip2.mp3 Listen • 0:13

Movie lovers can study his film and television scores in the Fred Karlin papers at UW’s American Herita