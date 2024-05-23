Listening to Movies #387: Fred Karlin Papers
Cover of the book Listening to Movies, written by Fred Karlin, 1994. Box 374, Fred Karlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Part of the score from the televised movie The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, written by Fred Karlin. Box 205, Fred Karlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Part of the score from the televised movie The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, written by Fred Karlin. Box 44, Fred Karlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Fred Karlin was one of Hollywood’s more prolific composers, producing musical scores for more than a hundred movies. He received an Oscar for the song “For All We Know” from the 1970 movie Lovers and Other Strangers.
Fred Karlin was also awarded an Emmy in 1974 for the musical score to the televised film The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.
Movie lovers can study his film and television scores in the Fred Karlin papers at UW’s American Herita