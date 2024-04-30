The March of Time #380: Louis de Rochemont Papers

The modern television program Sixty Minutes owes its journalistic reporting style to a newsreel of the 1930s known as The March of Time. It was produced by Louis de Rochemont in collaboration with Time magazine. Each twenty-minute film presented newsworthy topics to audiences in movie theaters across the U.S., Canada, and Great Britain.

The program broke ground in the area of pictorial journalism. The series received an Oscar in 1936. In its heyday, more than twenty million people watched the monthly episodes.

