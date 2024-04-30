The March of Time #380: Louis de Rochemont Papers
1 of 4 — The March of Time - Louis de Rochemont Papers image1.jpg
The cover of Raymond Fielding’s book, The March of Time, which documents the history of the film series of the same name, 1978. Box 34, Louis de Rochemont Papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4 — The March of Time - Louis de Rochemont Papers image2.jpg
A photo of Louis de Rochemont, producer of The March of Time, taken from the book The March of Time by Raymond Fielding, 1978. Box 34, Louis de Rochemont Papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4 — The March of Time - Louis de Rochemont Papers image3.jpg
A photo of a theater marquee featuring The March of Time, October 1977. Box 20, Louis de Rochemont Papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4 — The March of Time - Louis de Rochemont Papers image4.jpg
A synopsis of the first three episodes of The March of Time, October 9, 1968. Box 21, Louis de Rochemont Papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
The modern television program Sixty Minutes owes its journalistic reporting style to a newsreel of the 1930s known as The March of Time. It was produced by Louis de Rochemont in collaboration with Time magazine. Each twenty-minute film presented newsworthy topics to audiences in movie theaters across the U.S., Canada, and Great Britain.
The March of Time clip1.mp3
The program broke ground in the area of pictorial journalism. The series received an Oscar in 1936. In its heyday, more than twenty million people watched the monthly episodes.
Read the Louis de Rochemont papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.
For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.