Archives On The Air

Father of the Shopping Center #378: Victor Gruen Papers

Published April 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of the Northland Shopping Center in Detroit, Michigan. The center was designed by American architect Victor Gruen, head of Victor Gruen Associates, and opened in 1954. Box 58, Victor Gruen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the interior of Southdale Shopping Center in Edina, Minnesota. It opened in 1956 and featured a sculptural bird cage and benches for gathering. Box 58, Victor Gruen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Portrait of architect Victor Gruen, 1965. Box 56, Victor Gruen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page from Victor Gruen’s speech titled “How to Cook an Ideal Shopping Center”, January 1963. Box 6, Victor Gruen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Architect Victor Gruen developed the idea of the commercial suburban shopping mall. Northland Shopping Center in Detroit brought Gruen’s ideas to fruition in 1954. Two years later, Southdale Shopping Center near Minneapolis was completed.

Southdale featured enclosed atriums and climatized pedestrian arcades along with artwork installations and places for shoppers to stop and socialize. But Gruen’s interests were not limited to suburbia. He also wrote and lectured extensively on the subject of urban development.

Gruen was adamant that architects had the power to influence trends in cities, saying:

In our fast-moving times, there are only two choices: progress or retrogression. There’s no such thing as standing still in the atomic age. If we are not able to improve the appearance of our cities, we will have to face their disappearance.

See the Victor Gruen papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

