© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

American Arms for British Homes #365: Harold A. Titcomb Papers

Published March 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Flyer from the American Committee for Defense of British Homes soliciting donations to support the British Home Guard. Box 28, Harold A. Titcomb papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — American Arms for British Homes - Harold A Titcomb Papers image1.jpg
Flyer from the American Committee for Defense of British Homes soliciting donations to support the British Home Guard. Box 28, Harold A. Titcomb papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Photo of a British mother and child sheltering from a German bombing. Box 28, Harold A. Titcomb papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — American Arms for British Homes - Harold A. Titcomb Papers image2.jpg
Photo of a British mother and child sheltering from a German bombing. Box 28, Harold A. Titcomb papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Receipt for a donation to the American Committee for Defense of British Homes, December 30, 1940. Box 28, Harold A. Titcomb papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — American Arms for British Homes - Harold A. Titcomb Papers image3.jpg
Receipt for a donation to the American Committee for Defense of British Homes, December 30, 1940. Box 28, Harold A. Titcomb papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Shortly after Britain entered World War II in September of 1939, concern mounted about a German invasion. While British troops fought the Germans abroad, civilians in the United Kingdom made plans to defend their shores. But firearms were in short supply. Ammunition was even more scarce. Some villages had little more than pitchforks for defense.

Across the Atlantic, the non-profit American Committee for Defense of British Homes sprang into action. Publicity went out in newspapers and magazines across the U.S. Gun owners were urged to donate firearms and ammunition.

The call also went out for binoculars which were needed to scan the skies for incoming German bombers and stop watches to time the approaching attacks. By the end of 1941, tens of thousands of rifles, pistols, and even Tommy guns had been shipped to the British Home Guard.

Read about the work of the American Committee for Defense of British Homes in the Harold A. Titcomb papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center