© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Courageous Correspondent #361: Robert C. Miller Papers

Published February 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Robert C. Miller in Fiji at the South Pacific Conference, meeting with Fijian officials. Box 2, Robert C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Courageous Correspondent - Robert C. Miller Papers image1.jpg
Robert C. Miller in Fiji at the South Pacific Conference, meeting with Fijian officials. Box 2, Robert C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
United Press story written by Robert C. Miller about the Liberation of Paris, August 26, 1944. Box 2, Robert C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Courageous Correspondent - Robert C. Miller Papers image2.jpg
United Press story written by Robert C. Miller about the Liberation of Paris, August 26, 1944. Box 2, Robert C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Article about Robert C. Miller’s injuries at Verdun. Box 2, Robert C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Courageous Correspondent - Robert C. Miller Papers image3.jpg
Article about Robert C. Miller’s injuries at Verdun. Box 2, Robert C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Robert C. Miller was a foreign correspondent with the United Press International. His work took him around the world, from the U.S. to Australia and many points in between. He often traveled on military aircraft or aboard naval ships, reporting in times of war and peace.

Miller was present for the Battles of Midway and Guadalcanal in the Pacific during World War II. In June of 1944 he began covering the invasion of Europe by Allied forces. That tour of duty almost cost him his life, twice.

First, he was aboard the U.S.S. Partridge, a minesweeper crossing the English Channel. The ship was torpedoed by a German E-Boat. Miller, along with other lucky survivors, found themselves adrift in chilly waters, clinging to a lifeboat. Several months later, Miller was again under attack. This time, at Verdun, France. His left arm was shattered by German shrapnel. Miller was awarded a Purple Heart.

Learn more about the courageous correspondent by reading the Robert C. Miller papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center