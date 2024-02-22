Courageous Correspondent #361: Robert C. Miller Papers

Robert C. Miller was a foreign correspondent with the United Press International. His work took him around the world, from the U.S. to Australia and many points in between. He often traveled on military aircraft or aboard naval ships, reporting in times of war and peace.

Miller was present for the Battles of Midway and Guadalcanal in the Pacific during World War II. In June of 1944 he began covering the invasion of Europe by Allied forces. That tour of duty almost cost him his life, twice.

First, he was aboard the U.S.S. Partridge, a minesweeper crossing the English Channel. The ship was torpedoed by a German E-Boat. Miller, along with other lucky survivors, found themselves adrift in chilly waters, clinging to a lifeboat. Several months later, Miller was again under attack. This time, at Verdun, France. His left arm was shattered by German shrapnel. Miller was awarded a Purple Heart.

Learn more about the courageous correspondent by reading the Robert C. Miller papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

