Back to the Future #357: Herbert Luft Papers

Time travel behind the wheel of a nuclear-powered DeLorean is the premise of the 1985 hit movie Back to the Future. The film follows the comedic adventures of Marty McFly, a high school student who is transported back thirty years in time. McFly visits his hometown, where he encounters his parents as teenagers. He must intervene in the past to influence the future, all while still ensuring he can get back to 1985.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, the movie provided a breakout role for popular television actor Michael J. Fox who played McFly. Co-star Christopher Lloyd played Doc Emmett Brown, the mad scientist and inventor of the time machine.

The movie was so popular it was serialized. Back to the Future II had the McFly and Doc Brown duo traveling forward in time to 2015, while Back to the Future III was set in 1885.

Pour through the press kits for all three of the Back to the Future movies in the Herbert Luft papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

