Back to the Future #357: Herbert Luft Papers

Published February 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Publicity for the Back to the Future movie, 1985. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Back to the Future - Herbert Luft Papers image1.jpg
Publicity for the Back to the Future movie, 1985. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Cast list for the Back to the Future movie, June 5, 1985. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Back to the Future - Herbert Luft Papers image2.jpg
Cast list for the Back to the Future movie, June 5, 1985. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Publicity for the Back to the Future Part II movie, 1989. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Back to the Future - Herbert Luft Papers image4.jpg
Publicity for the Back to the Future Part II movie, 1989. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Photo of a scene from the Back to the Future Part III movie, 1990. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Back to the Future - Herbert Luft Papers image3.jpg
Photo of a scene from the Back to the Future Part III movie, 1990. Box 3, Herbert Luft papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Time travel behind the wheel of a nuclear-powered DeLorean is the premise of the 1985 hit movie Back to the Future. The film follows the comedic adventures of Marty McFly, a high school student who is transported back thirty years in time. McFly visits his hometown, where he encounters his parents as teenagers. He must intervene in the past to influence the future, all while still ensuring he can get back to 1985.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, the movie provided a breakout role for popular television actor Michael J. Fox who played McFly. Co-star Christopher Lloyd played Doc Emmett Brown, the mad scientist and inventor of the time machine.

The movie was so popular it was serialized. Back to the Future II had the McFly and Doc Brown duo traveling forward in time to 2015, while Back to the Future III was set in 1885.

Pour through the press kits for all three of the Back to the Future movies in the Herbert Luft papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

