Madame Chiang Kai-shek #355: Grace Robinson Papers

Madame Chiang Kai-shek was the First Lady of the Republic of China from 1928 through 1975. She developed deep ties to the United States, where she had been sent to boarding school. She eventually graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in English literature. When she returned to China, she had to engage a tutor to help her become proficient in her native Mandarin.

At twenty-six she married Chiang Kai-shek. He would soon become the leader of China. Madame Chiang Kai-shek was a petite five feet tall, with a vivacious personality. In China she played a powerful role as her husband’s advisor and confidant. In 1943, she returned to the U.S. seeking medical care after an accident.

The timing of her trip was fortuitous. She became the spokesperson for her husband and the people of China. She addressed both houses of the U.S. Congress to plead for more American aid to China in the fight against the Japanese.

Learn more about Madame Chiang Kai-shek by reading the Grace Robinson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

