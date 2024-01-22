Songs of the Arapaho #352: Zdenek Salzmann Papers
Transcription of the musical score of the Sunrise Song of the Sun Dance, 1911. Box 2, Zdenek Salzmann papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
American Heritage Center
Photograph of Arapaho Runs Medicine, 1899. Box 10, Zdenek Salzmann papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Hertage Center
Photograph of Arapaho William Shakespeare. Box 10, Zdenek Salzmann papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Music plays an important role in Arapaho culture. Before the latter half of the 19th century, the tribe was nomadic, traveling in small bands except for an annual summer meeting. It was at these gatherings that the Arapaho participated in a variety of dances, including the Sun Dance. What follows is an excerpt from the Morning Sunrise Song, which accompanied the dance of the same name. It was recorded in Ethete, Wyoming in 1949.
Excerpt of the Arapaho Morning Sunrise Song.
You can hear more Arapaho songs by accessing the digital collection of the Zdenek Salzmann papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.
