World’s Largest Rodeo #341: J.S. Palen Papers

Cheyenne Frontier Days has a long and storied history. Frontier Days had been held every year since 1896, through the Great Depression, the Flu of 1918, and both World Wars. It was the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 that caused the first cancellation in 124 years.

Back in 1896, it was organized as a one-day rodeo for the cowboys and men of the Plains. It soon grew to a multi-day spectacle, with an organizing committee and an audience that arrived from around the world. In 1908, a large, double-deck grandstand was built in the new Frontier Park, dedicated to the gathering.

Most of the early events involved horse and pony racing, with steer roping and bronco busting also featured. Native American tribes and cowgirls were invited to participate from nearly the beginning.

You can see a selection of Cheyenne Frontier Days programs from years gone by in the J.S. Palen papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.