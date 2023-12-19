© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Nisei Soldiers of World War II #341: Heart Mountain Relocation Center Records

Published December 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
1 of 3  — Nisei Soldiers of World War II - Heart Mountain Relocation Center Records image1.jpg
Cover of the “Nisei in the War Against Japan” brochure prepared by the Department of the Interior War Relocation Authority, April, 1945. Box 1, Heart Mountain Relocation Center records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
2 of 3  — Nisei Soldiers of World War II - Heart Mountain Relocation Center Records image2.jpg
Article from the Los Angles Times, February 10, 1945 featuring seven Nisei brothers serving in the U.S. Army. Box 1, Heart Mountain Relocation Center records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
American Heritage Center
3 of 3  — Nisei Soldiers of World War II - Heart Mountain Relocation Center Records image3.jpg
Page from the “Nisei in the War Against Japan” brochure prepared by the Department of the Interior War Relocation Authority, April, 1945. Box 1, Heart Mountain Relocation Center records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

The Nisei soldiers of World War II were Japanese Americans who had been drafted or enlisted voluntarily. Most were in the Army and served in a segregated unit stationed in Europe. But as the war expanded to the Pacific Theater, there was suddenly demand for Japanese linguists.

Nearly six thousand Nisei served as interpreters and translators. Some of those men played crucial roles in battles on Guam, the Marianas Islands and in the Philippines. The risk to their lives in the field of combat was particularly high. There was always the possibility they might be mistaken for the enemy and killed by friendly fire.

The heroism and selfless service of the Nisei overseas is all the more remarkable as their families were often interned in relocation camps back in the U.S.

Learn more about the role of Japanese Americans who fought in World War II by reading the Heart Mountain Relocation Center records at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

