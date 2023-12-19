Nisei Soldiers of World War II #341: Heart Mountain Relocation Center Records

The Nisei soldiers of World War II were Japanese Americans who had been drafted or enlisted voluntarily. Most were in the Army and served in a segregated unit stationed in Europe. But as the war expanded to the Pacific Theater, there was suddenly demand for Japanese linguists.

Nearly six thousand Nisei served as interpreters and translators. Some of those men played crucial roles in battles on Guam, the Marianas Islands and in the Philippines. The risk to their lives in the field of combat was particularly high. There was always the possibility they might be mistaken for the enemy and killed by friendly fire.

The heroism and selfless service of the Nisei overseas is all the more remarkable as their families were often interned in relocation camps back in the U.S.

Learn more about the role of Japanese Americans who fought in World War II by reading the Heart Mountain Relocation Center records at UW’s American Heritage Center.

