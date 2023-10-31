© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Shaking Up San Francisco #327: William M. Fitzhugh Papers

Published October 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT
Front page of the San Francisco News Letter, April 28, 1906. Box 54, William M. Fitzhugh papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Photos of the destruction in San Francisco from the San Francisco News Letter, April 28, 1906. Box 54, William M. Fitzhugh papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Front page of the European Edition of The New York Herald, April 20, 1906. Box 54, William M. Fitzhugh papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

The shock arrived in the early hours of April 18th, 1906. An earthquake along the San Andreas Fault jolted the residents of San Francisco awake. Registering at a 7.9 magnitude, the quake wrought massive destruction. There were collapsed buildings and falling bricks.
Gas mains were ruptured leading to a series of deadly fires that raced across the city. The intense heat melted glass. With water mains burst, firefighters were at a loss to stop the flames. In desperation, they began to dynamite buildings in hopes of creating a fire break.

At the time, San Francisco was the largest city on the West Coast and the ninth largest city in the U.S. It was a busy trade and financial center. The quake and ensuing fires destroyed more than eighty percent of the city and left more than half the population homeless.

Read newspapers of the era to learn more about the San Francisco earthquake in the William M. Fitzhugh papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

