© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A place where stories, music, culture, & people all come together. Wyoming Public Media — donate today.
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Making of the Constitution of Wyoming #324: William A. Richards Family Papers

Published October 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM MDT
A page from manuscript “The Making of the Constitution of Wyoming” written by W.E. Chaplin. Box 2, William A. Richards Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
A page from manuscript “The Making of the Constitution of Wyoming” written by W.E. Chaplin. Box 2, William A. Richards Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

In September 1889, men from the ten counties in the Wyoming Territory gathered in Cheyenne. They were lawyers, businessmen, bankers and cattlemen. They met for 28 days to draft the Wyoming Constitution. The only woman involved in the proceedings was Miss Louise Smith, who was paid fifteen dollars a day to serve as stenographer to the assembled group.

Many subjects were debated, with women’s suffrage being the first topic of discussion. The majority favored including language in the new constitution that would continue to support women’s right to vote and hold office. After much deliberation, the majority also decided that only those able to read the constitution would be allowed to vote.

The matter of water rights and irrigation was a topic of great interest. The framers of the constitution took the unusual step of declaring that the waters of the state were the property of the state.

Read W.E. Chaplin’s first-hand account of the creation of the Wyoming Constitution in the William A. Richards Family papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

 

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Stay Connected