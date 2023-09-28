You’re in the Army Now 318: Lester C. Hunt Papers

In the midst of World War II, with American casualties mounting, the need for more Army manpower was evident. But where to find the extra personnel when so many young men were already enlisted? The answer was to recruit women.

Beginning on July 1st, 1943, President Roosevelt designated the Women’s Army Corps as part of the U.S. Army. There were active campaigns to convince women between the ages of twenty and fifty to serve. In Wyoming, the first year’s goal was to enlist 126 women. The women, known as WACs, were needed for jobs as varied as truck drivers, switchboard operators, and cryptanalysts.

American Heritage Center Brochure titled “73 Questions and Answers About the WAAC”, June 14, 1943. Box 4, Lester C. Hunt papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

While the American public resisted the idea of women in the Army at first, the patriotic campaign was ultimately successful. More than 150,000 women served as WACs both at home and abroad.

