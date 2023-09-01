© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 311: Short-term Cattle Baron – Moreton Frewen Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT
Image 1: Photo of Moreton Frewen, 1878. Box 8, Moreton Frewen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 1: Photo of Moreton Frewen, 1878. Box 8, Moreton Frewen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: Share certificate of the Powder River Cattle Company, January 15, 1885. Box 8, Moreton Frewen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 2: Share certificate of the Powder River Cattle Company, January 15, 1885. Box 8, Moreton Frewen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 3: Photo of “Frewen’s Castle”. Box 8, Moreton Frewen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 3: Photo of “Frewen’s Castle”. Box 8, Moreton Frewen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Moreton Frewen was a member of the British aristocracy with a taste for adventure. He first arrived in Wyoming on a hunting trip with his brother.

Enchanted by the prospect of making a fortune in the cattle business, the two brothers formed the Big Horn Ranche Company. By 1882, the company was struggling, so Frewen reorganized and formed the Powder River Cattle Company. Known for his charming optimism, he sold shares to British investors. Frewen built a substantial house on the ranch and furnished it in continental style. Locals dubbed it “Frewen’s Castle”. He hosted parties for visiting British aristocrats and organized hunting excursions.

The ranching business continued to be a challenge. Colder than usual winters decimated parts of his herd. And overgrazing made it difficult to fatten cattle for market. In the end, Frewen abandoned his hopes for riches in the cattle business and returned to England.

Learn more by reading Moreton Frewen’s papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

