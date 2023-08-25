© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives on the Air 310: Legacy of Conservation – Murie Family Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT
Image 1: Research photo of deer, March 25, 1938. Box 27, Murie Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 1: Research photo of deer, March 25, 1938. Box 27, Murie Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: Research photo of a coyote, September 2, 1937. Box 27, Murie Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 2: Research photo of a coyote, September 2, 1937. Box 27, Murie Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 3: Research photo of a female elk, March 4, 1938. Box 27, Murie Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 3: Research photo of a female elk, March 4, 1938. Box 27, Murie Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Husband and wife duo Olaus and Margaret Murie, along with Olaus’ brother Adolph Murie, were a formidable team of 20th century conservationists. Their work influenced generations of scientists and nature lovers and contributed to the development of the Wilderness Society.

Olaus was born in 1889 and became known for his work in early wildlife ecology and conservation. Olaus and Margaret married in 1924. Margaret spent her lifetime involved in scientific research and conservation activities. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work and was considered by many to be the grandmother of the modern conservation movement.

Adolph, born 10 years later than his brother, spent his career studying wolves, grizzlies and coyote. The family home, known as the Murie Ranch, near Moose, Wyoming is now a National Historic Landmark.

Learn more about this remarkable family in the Murie Family papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

