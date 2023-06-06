© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 298: People of the Kootenai – James C. & William A. Drayton Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published June 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT
Image 1: Photo of the children enrolled in the Kootenai Indian residential school in British Columbia, 1937. Box 4, James C. & William A. Drayton papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 1  — People of the Kootenai - James C. & William A. Drayton Papers image1jpg.jpg
Image 1: Photo of the children enrolled in the Kootenai Indian residential school in British Columbia, 1937. Box 4, James C. & William A. Drayton papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

In 1938, William A. Drayton visited the Kootenai, a tribe of indigenous people in British Columbia. He had been tasked by the Prime Minister of Canada with compiling a report on the living conditions of the Kootenai. Unfortunately, what he found was a reservation in what he described as a “deplorable” state.

Most of the sixty families he interviewed were living in very old log huts, with roofs that had rotted and remained open to the elements. There was a scarcity of blankets, clothing and even food. Babies died of exposure and illness. Tuberculosis was common. The children were all sent to a government subsidized mission boarding school, where they were disciplined harshly and not properly fed.

Read the James C. and William A. Drayton papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the hardships faced by the people of the Kootenai.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media