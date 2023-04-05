© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 294: Marking the Oregon Trail – Isberg Family Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT
Image 1: “Marking the Oregon Trail” booklet, 1921. Box 4, Isberg Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: A page from “Marking the Oregon Trail” booklet showing the monument installed at Fort Bridger, 1921. Box 4, Isberg Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

The Oregon Trail spans the whole width of Wyoming. Today it is possible to trace the western bound migration of settlers by visiting the many monuments and markers across the state.

But who was responsible for the installation of all those monuments?

In 1913 the Oregon Trail Commission of Wyoming was formed. That group, along with the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution set out to ensure that appropriate markers were installed along the route. The Wyoming legislature set aside $2,500 for the purchase and installation of markers.

Nearly 50 sites were identified. Sometimes plaques were affixed to existing landmarks, like at Independence Rock. Other times more substantial monuments were constructed, like at Fort Laramie and Fort Bridger.

Read “Marking the Oregon Trail” in the Isberg Family papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the markers that span the state.

