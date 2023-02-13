© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 288: Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM MST
Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image1.jpg
1 of 4  — Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: Photo of June Vanleer Williams. Box 19, June Vanleer Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image2.jpg
2 of 4  — Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Publicity photo of Abe Saperstein. Box 3, June Vanleer Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image3.jpg
3 of 4  — Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Postcard from Japan sent to June Vanleer Williams from Abe Saperstein. Box 24, June Vanleer Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image4.jpg
4 of 4  — Actress and Journalist - June Vanleer Williams Papers image4.jpg
Image 4: Harlem Globetrotters Publicity. Box 3, June Vanleer Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

June Vanleer Williams was a journalist, playwright, and actress in Cleveland, Ohio during the 1960s and 70s. She was also the first African American woman to be admitted to a Stanford University Journalism fellowship program in 1969.

She worked at the Cleveland Call & Post and the Cleveland Gazette. Williams wrote four plays, starred in a Broadway play, and was the casting director for the 1974 movie Claudine, starring James Earl Jones and Diahann Carroll.

During her career, Williams made some meaningful connections. One of them was with Abe Saperstein. Saperstein coached the Harlem Globetrotters. Williams received many postcards from Saperstein as he toured around the world with the Globetrotters.

You can see all of these postcards, newspaper clippings, and more in the June Vanleer Williams collection available at UW’s American Heritage Center.

