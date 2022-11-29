© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 279: UW Science Camp – Samuel H. Knight papers

Published November 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
UW Science Camp - Samuel H. Knight Papers image1.jpg
1 of 3  — UW Science Camp - Samuel H. Knight Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: UW Science Summer Camp Bulletin, June 20, 1936. Box 33, Samuel H. Knight papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
UW Science Camp - Samuel H. Knight Papers image2.jpg
2 of 3  — UW Science Camp - Samuel H. Knight Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Photo of the UW Science Camp, 1930. Box 132, Samuel H. Knight papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
UW Science Camp - Samuel H. Knight Papers image3.jpg
3 of 3  — UW Science Camp - Samuel H. Knight Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Photo of the Geology fleet of Franklin touring cars, 1930. Box 132, Samuel H. Knight papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Professor Samuel Knight influenced generations of geologists, both as the head of UW’s department of geology and also as the founder of the UW Science Camp.

Knight felt that students in Wyoming and beyond would benefit from the chance to study diverse geological phenomena in the field. In 1925 he established a permanent field camp in the Medicine Bow Mountains, west of Laramie.

Transporting the gear and students to and from camp and nearby geological sites required a fleet of hardy vehicles. Eleven second-hand Franklin touring cars were acquired – each painted bright yellow with a dinosaur logo on the door. Knight described it as the most picturesque caravan to travel the roads of Wyoming since the days of the covered wagons.

Students of geology, botany and zoology from universities across the U.S. vied for a place in the camp.

Explore the Samuel H. Knight papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the history of UW’s Science Camp.

