© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 276: Wyoming’s First Woman Legislator – Wyoming Pioneers Oral History Project

Published November 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT
Wyoming's First Woman Legislator - Wyoming Pioneers Oral History Project image1.jpg
1 of 1  — Wyoming's First Woman Legislator - Wyoming Pioneers Oral History Project image1.jpg
Image 1: Newspaper article about Mrs. Mary Bellamy, Wyoming’s first woman legislator. Box 5, Clarice Whittenburg papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Mrs. Mary Bellamy was Wyoming’s first woman legislator. She was elected in 1910 and served for two years in the State of Wyoming House of Representatives. She wielded considerable influence. Bellamy was the first to vote on the Democratic side when the roll was called, and many of the male Democrats simply followed along and voted as she did.

The legislative session lasted for 40 days and passing bills took considerable time. Representatives handed cigars around to celebrate, but Mrs. Bellamy was offered chewing gum.

Bellamy was also an active suffragist. After serving in the legislature, she went to Washington D.C. where women were lobbying to get the vote nationally. As a representative of Wyoming, she was a bit of a celebrity – Wyoming women already had the right to vote.

Listen to Mary Bellamy recount her time as a Wyoming legislator in the Wyoming Pioneers Oral History Project recordings at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media