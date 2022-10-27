© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 275: Protesting Racial Injustice – Black 14 films

Published October 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT
Protesting Racial Injustice - Black 14 Films image1.jpg
1 of 3  — Protesting Racial Injustice - Black 14 Films image1.jpg
Image 1: University of Wyoming’s Black Students Alliance statement of protest, October 1969. Box 1, Phillip White records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Protesting Racial Injustice - Black 14 Films image2.jpg
2 of 3  — Protesting Racial Injustice - Black 14 Films image2.jpg
Image 2: Article from the Rawlins Daily Times reporting on the football players’ protest and Coach Eaton’s reaction, October 18, 1969. Box 1, Irene Schubert papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Protesting Racial Injustice - Black 14 Films image3.jpg
3 of 3  — Protesting Racial Injustice - Black 14 Films image3.jpg
Image 3: Photograph of protesters at the University of Wyoming, October 1969. Box 2, Irene Schubert papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

While the assassination of Martin Luther King and rallies in support of civil rights rocked the U.S., one protest at the University of Wyoming drew national attention.

The Cowboys football team was scheduled to play Brigham Young University which is operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the time, the church had a policy that excluded Black people from the priesthood.

Fourteen African American football players donned black armbands and went to talk to Lloyd Eaton, the coach of the Cowboys football team. They wanted to wear the armbands over their uniforms the next day to protest the church policy.

Coach Eaton was infuriated and removed the players from the team. He maintained that the players were breaking team rules. In the end, most of the fourteen players lost their scholarships and left UW.

Watch the Black 14 films in the digital collection at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the protest and the impact on UW’s football program.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media