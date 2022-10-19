© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 272: The Panama Canal – Eleanor McIlhenny papers

Published October 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM MDT
The Panama Canal - Eleanor McIlhenny Papers image1.jpg
1 of 3  — The Panama Canal - Eleanor McIlhenny Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: Newspaper article written by Eleanor McIlhenny documenting construction in the Panama Canal Zone, September 29, 1940. Box 4, Eleanor McIlhenny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
The Panama Canal - Eleanor McIlhenny Papers image2.jpg
2 of 3  — The Panama Canal - Eleanor McIlhenny Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Photo of the ship SS America, transiting the Panama Canal, April 2, 1941. Box 3, Eleanor McIlhenny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
The Panama Canal - Eleanor McIlhenny Papers image3.jpg
3 of 3  — The Panama Canal - Eleanor McIlhenny Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Photo showing the dredging equipment used on the Panama Canal third locks project, ca. 1941. Box 3, Eleanor McIlhenny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

The Panama Canal is considered one of the seven engineered wonders of the modern world. Opened in 1914, the 48-mile long canal allows ships to cross from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean.

The canal was an important part of the defense of the United States during World War II. At the height of the war, 65,000 American soldiers were stationed in Panama. Germany and Japan both had plotted to bomb the canal, but their plans were eventually abandoned.

Eleanor McIlhenny (pronounced MAC-il-henny) was a reporter who lived and worked in the Panama Canal Zone from the 1940s to the 1960s. She covered the planned construction of a third set of locks for the canal. The construction effort required thousands of laborers and was projected to cost 277 million dollars.

Learn more about life in the Panama Canal Zone in the Eleanor McIlhenny papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

