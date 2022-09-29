© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 270: Who Is Buried in Sacajawea’s Grave? – Grace Raymond Hebard papers and Blanche Schroer papers

Published September 29, 2022 at 12:28 PM MDT
Who Is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave image1.jpg
1 of 4  — Who Is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave image1.jpg
Image 1: A photograph of Grace Hebard posing by a statue of Sacajawea. Grace Raymond Hebard photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Who Is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave - Grace Raymond Hebard Papers and Blanche Schroer Papers image2.jpg
2 of 4  — Who Is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave - Grace Raymond Hebard Papers and Blanche Schroer Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Photo of the graves of Sacajawea and her grandson, Andrew Basil, taken at the Shoshone cemetery near Lander, Wyoming, 1933. Box 6, Blanche Schroer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Who is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave -Grace Raymond Hebard Papers and Blanche Schroer Papers image3.jpg
3 of 4  — Who is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave -Grace Raymond Hebard Papers and Blanche Schroer Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Letter written by Blanche Schroer correcting errors about Sacajawea in The World Almanac, February 2, 1986. Box 6, Blanche Schroer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Who Is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave - Grace Raymond Hebard Papers and Blanche Schroer Papers image4.jpg
4 of 4  — Who Is Buried in Sacajawea's Grave - Grace Raymond Hebard Papers and Blanche Schroer Papers image4.jpg
Image 4: A copy of the U.S. Senate bill authorizing the erection of a monument to Sacajawea, February 7, 1949. Box 32, Agnes Wright Spring papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Sacajawea was a young Shoshone woman who joined Lewis and Clark’s expedition across North America between 1803 and 1806. A controversy about her remains: When did she die and where is she buried?

Historian Grace Raymond Hebard held that Sacajawea lived a long life after she parted from Lewis and Clark.

Hebard claimed that Sacajawea lived among the Comanches before returning to the Shoshone people on the Wind River Reservation, where she died in 1884.

During the 1960s, Lander author Blanche Schroer took up the study of Sacajawea. Schroer’s conclusions were much different.

She believed Sacajawea died at about age 25.

Schroer’s evidence came from William Clark’s account book written in the 1820s. In it, Clark lists Sacajawea as deceased.

The papers of both Hebard and Schroer are at UW’s American Heritage Center so you can reach your own conclusions.

