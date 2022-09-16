Archives on the Air 268: Dwight D. Eisenhower – Harry C. Butcher papers

Harry C. Butcher had a front row seat to American military operations during World War II. He served as General Eisenhower’s Naval Aide while Eisenhower was the Supreme Allied Commander in the European Theatre.

After the war, Butcher published a book titled My Three Years with General Eisenhower. According to Butcher, Eisenhower had imagined a quiet retirement after the war, with plenty of time for fishing, friends and family.

Instead, Eisenhower went on to become the president of Columbia University and NATO’s Supreme Commander. Eisenhower was reluctant to enter politics. He argued that professional soldiers should abstain from seeking high political office. Eventually, in 1952, after much persuasion, Eisenhower became the Republican nominee for President. Although Butcher was a registered Democrat, he was successful in helping to get his friend “General Ike” elected.

See the Harry C. Butcher papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about General Dwight D. Eisenhower.