© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 268: Dwight D. Eisenhower – Harry C. Butcher papers

Published September 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT
Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image1.jpg
1 of 4  — Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: Brochure encouraging volunteers to “Draft Ike” for President. Box 1, Harry C. Butcher papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image2.jpg
2 of 4  — Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Brochure from the national foundation set up to honor General Dwight D. Eisenhower, April 20, 1946. Box 1, Harry C. Butcher papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image3.jpg
3 of 4  — Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Letter from Dwight D. Eisenhower to soldiers, sailors and airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force, 1944. Box 1, Harry C. Butcher papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image4.jpg
4 of 4  — Dwight D. Eisenhower - Harry C. Butcher Papers image4.jpg
Image 4: Letter from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Harry C. Butcher, May 26, 1951. Box 1, Harry C. Butcher papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Harry C. Butcher had a front row seat to American military operations during World War II. He served as General Eisenhower’s Naval Aide while Eisenhower was the Supreme Allied Commander in the European Theatre.

After the war, Butcher published a book titled My Three Years with General Eisenhower. According to Butcher, Eisenhower had imagined a quiet retirement after the war, with plenty of time for fishing, friends and family.

Instead, Eisenhower went on to become the president of Columbia University and NATO’s Supreme Commander. Eisenhower was reluctant to enter politics. He argued that professional soldiers should abstain from seeking high political office. Eventually, in 1952, after much persuasion, Eisenhower became the Republican nominee for President. Although Butcher was a registered Democrat, he was successful in helping to get his friend “General Ike” elected.

See the Harry C. Butcher papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media