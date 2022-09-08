© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 266: Dispatches from D-Day – Harry C. Butcher papers 

Published September 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT
Dispatches from D-Day - Harry C. Butcher Papers image1.jpg
1 of 2  — Dispatches from D-Day - Harry C. Butcher Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: A photo of the U.S. 4th Infantry Division landing on Utah Beach in Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. Public domain image. 
American Heritage Center
Dispatches from D-Day - Harry C. Butcher Papers image2.jpg
2 of 2  — Dispatches from D-Day - Harry C. Butcher Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: A page of Kenneth G. Crawford’s Newsweek reporting from D-Day, June, 1944. Box 1, Harry C. Butcher papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

It was June 6, 1944 at 6:30am. Kenneth Crawford of Newsweek was part of the first wave of troops on a landing barge approaching the Normandy coast.  

He had the distinction of being the first war correspondent to land on Utah Beach. It was what we now know as D-Day. The voyage from the mother ship, which housed almost 2000 officers and enlisted men, was difficult. It took the landing barge nearly four hours on rough seas to reach shore. Many of the troops were seasick.  

Officers, enlisted men and Crawford stormed the 500-yard beach – jumping into waist deep water, carrying packs, guns and radio equipment. Fired upon by the Germans, there were numerous casualties. Crawford narrowly avoided being shot. Soon, though, the battalion he was with began capturing German prisoners. Most were frightened and wounded teenagers. 

See the Harry C. Butcher papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the American invasion of Normandy in World War II. 

Tags

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media