archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 260: Divisive Dictionary – Philip Babcock Gove papers

Published May 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM MDT
Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image1.jpg
1 of 4  — Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image1.jpg
Cartoon from The New Yorker magazine lampooning Philip Gove’s decision to include “ain’t” in the third edition of Merriam-Webster’s New International Dictionary, March 24, 1962. Box 1, Philip Babcock Gove papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image2.jpg
2 of 4  — Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image2.jpg
Photo of the editorial typing room and citation filing room at Merriam-Webster. Box 1, Philip Babcock Gove papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image3.jpg
3 of 4  — Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image3.jpg
Eugene Register-Guard newspaper article featuring Philip Gove, July 11, 1965. Box 1, Philip Babcock Gove papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image4.jpg
4 of 4  — Divisive Dictionary - Philip Babcock Gove Papers image4.jpg
Junior Scholastic magazine article about Philip Gove’s defense of his dictionary, October 21, 1965. Box 16, Philip Babcock Gove papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

More than 450,000 words made up the third edition of Merriam-Webster’s New International Dictionary. It was published in 1961. There was considerable controversy about which words were worthy of inclusion. Indeed, there were even arguments about correct pronunciations.

Dr. Philip Gove was at the center of the controversies. He believed that a dictionary was most useful if it reflected how words were actually used. As editor-in-chief, he supervised a staff of seventy who worked for eleven years to get the dictionary into print.

It weighed in at a hefty 13½ pounds. When it was finally published, The New York Times refused to use it. Some critics were appalled by the inclusion of the word “ain’t”. They argued that incorporating such a colloquial word gave tacit approval to a term generally considered to be slang.

Read Philip Babcock’s papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the divisive Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
