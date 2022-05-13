© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 258: Rock Hudson – Roger W. Jones papers

Published May 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT
Rock Hudson - Roger W. Jones Papers image1.jpg
1 of 3  — Rock Hudson - Roger W. Jones Papers image1.jpg
Publicity photo of Rock Hudson, 1953. Box 3, Roger W. Jones papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Rock Hudson - Roger W. Jones Papers image2.jpg
2 of 3  — Rock Hudson - Roger W. Jones Papers image2.jpg
Scenes from Rock Hudson’s life and films, People magazine, October 21, 1985. Box 7, Roger W. Jones papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Rock Hudson - Roger W. Jones Papers image3.jpg
3 of 3  — Rock Hudson - Roger W. Jones Papers image3.jpg
Article from The Denver Post about Rock Hudson published posthumously, October 3, 1985. Box 6, Roger W. Jones papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Rock Hudson was an immensely successful Hollywood idol. His career in movies and television spanned four decades. In the 1950s and 60s he played the leading man in some of the most well- known movies of his time. Nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the film Giant, he costarred with Elizabeth Taylor.

Later on, as his popularity soared, he teamed up with Doris Day in the romantic comedy Pillow Talk.

Hudson and his agent and publicists worked hard to keep his personal life out of the headlines.

Hudson died in 1985 of AIDS related complications. Actress Morgan Fairchild said that “Rock Hudson’s death gave AIDS a face.” Shortly before his death, Hudson donated a quarter of a million dollars to The Foundation for AIDS Research.

Learn more about Rock Hudson’s career in film and television in the Roger W. Jones papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

