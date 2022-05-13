Archives on the Air 258: Rock Hudson – Roger W. Jones papers

Rock Hudson was an immensely successful Hollywood idol. His career in movies and television spanned four decades. In the 1950s and 60s he played the leading man in some of the most well- known movies of his time. Nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the film Giant, he costarred with Elizabeth Taylor.

Later on, as his popularity soared, he teamed up with Doris Day in the romantic comedy Pillow Talk.

Hudson and his agent and publicists worked hard to keep his personal life out of the headlines.

Hudson died in 1985 of AIDS related complications. Actress Morgan Fairchild said that “Rock Hudson’s death gave AIDS a face.” Shortly before his death, Hudson donated a quarter of a million dollars to The Foundation for AIDS Research.

Learn more about Rock Hudson’s career in film and television in the Roger W. Jones papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.