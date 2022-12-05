© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Sheridan’s WYO Performing Arts & Education (WYO Theater) Center Announces the Met Opera: Live in HD

A vibrant gem of downtown Sheridan, the WYO Theater will continue its live, HD showings of the Metropolitan Opera for the 2022-2023 season. From Mozart to Wagner, Strauss, and Verdi, showgoers can experience the excellence of New York City’s Metropolitan Opera right here, in Wyoming, now through June 10th. Wyoming Public Media will carry the live shows, audio only, on Classical Wyoming. You can reserve your tickets for live, HD screenings at the WYO Theater in Sheridan here.
The Wyo Theater on a rainy evening