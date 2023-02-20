Cheyenne Roundup: Episode 7

We’re heading into week seven of the session and lawmakers are in recess for President’s Day. They’ll be back to work on Feb. 21 with more deadlines on the horizon. This Friday is the last day for bills to be reported out of Committee in the second chamber. We hear about some of the first laws to be signed by Gov. Gordon, an update on the Freedom Food Act and EMS special district bills and finally what's going on with the bill that would change up shed antler hunting season dates.