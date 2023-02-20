© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Cheyenne Roundup logo
Cheyenne Roundup

Cheyenne Roundup: Episode 7

By Wyoming Public Media,
WyoFile Staff
Published February 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST
Cheyenne Roundup logo

We’re heading into week seven of the session and lawmakers are in recess for President’s Day. They’ll be back to work on Feb. 21 with more deadlines on the horizon. This Friday is the last day for bills to be reported out of Committee in the second chamber. We hear about some of the first laws to be signed by Gov. Gordon, an update on the Freedom Food Act and EMS special district bills and finally what's going on with the bill that would change up shed antler hunting season dates.

Tags
Season 1 Cheyenne RoundupWyoming Legislature
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media
WyoFile Staff
See stories by WyoFile Staff