Presidential race, property taxes top of mind for Wilson voters

Marge Glick: Particularly the property tax because it is very high. Hi, I'm Marge Glick. I live in Wilson. I'm retired, and I'm 82. I came out because I wanted to vote against Kamala Harris.

Dante Filpula Ankney / KHOL Marge Glick says she voted “against Kamala” and would like to see state legislators address high property taxes in the next legislative session.

Alex Coosaia: Hi, I'm Alex Coosaia. I am 24. Originally I’m from Jackson Hole and then I left and now I’m back here because it’s Jackson Hole. I mean the biggest thing for me is just the participation in politics in Teton County. I mean, obviously Teton County is kind of separate from the rest of Wyoming in terms of some of the issues and other things that come up. But I think participation is definitely an important thing. And seeing people of all ages and just sharing what you think.

Anne Jones: Hi, my name is Anne and I live in Wilson, Wyoming. I am 40 years old, I work as a realtor and I’m originally from Ohio but have lived in the Jackson area since ‘99. My property taxes have gone up close to 50 or 100 percent year over year, making it almost unaffordable for us to stay in our current location. I mean, taxes are probably my number one thing that I have concern on, especially in Teton County, because we have such a pay disparity here. So many people work three or four jobs just to be able to make it and don't get that time to spend with their family. And I think it would be really important that we can figure out how to make it more affordable in general for us to keep our local residents, because that's really what makes this place special. And, of course, the presidential election, I think it'd be really amazing to see a female president in my lifetime.

Dante Filpula Ankne / KHOL Karyn Chin snaps a selfie with Kris Thomasberg outside the Old Wilson Schoolhouse after casting their ballots. Chin says she hopes the Democratic Party candidates win their races in other counties throughout the state.

Karyn Chin: My name's Karyn Chin and I live here in Wilson, Wyoming. I am 40 years old, I just turned 40 this year. This was a tough vote. I think the top of the ballot was really tough for me. I wanted to be really excited about the Harris-Walz campaign. And I did end up voting for Harris-Walz, but it was a pretty tough decision for me. I wanted to see more from her and from her campaign. I wanted to feel a lot of joy around that election, but in the end it just came down to a duty to feel like I had to protect democracy.

Rachel Miller: Rachel Miller. I'm an office manager and I am mid-fifties. The government is a mess, and I'm hoping that Trump wins and fixes it. Locally, I'd like somebody to fix our property tax situation.

Dante Filpula Ankne / KHOL Rachel Miller said it’s an honor and a privilege to vote and hopes every American takes the time to do it.

Keith Cozzens: My name is Keith Cozzens. My age is 48. I’m head of marketing for 3 Bird, a local startup here in Jackson. I mean, at the local level, I think it's certainly at the county level with the commissioners. I think that's an important role there. To keep this community and town moving in the right direction. And then obviously on the national side for the presidential election, I think, you know, we need to continue to move our country in the right direction. And I think that that outcome today is going to be extremely important for the next four, eight years and what they can look like and even further than that.