Study finds a shortage of qualified workers to keep up with Wyoming’s booming tourism sector

The report indicates that statewide enrollment and graduation rates at Wyoming community colleges will mean the tourism field soon won’t have enough workers to support the rapidly growing industry.

That’s because the industry is looking at a 24% increase in employment over the next six years.

That’s more growth than any other Wyoming industry, including the energy and natural resources sector.

Dan McCoy with Wyoming Outdoor Recreation said employers are increasingly seeking staff that have specialized training and certifications.

“Those certifications could be something as simple as wilderness first aid,” said McCoy, who helped write the report. “They could be something more extensive, like an outdoor guide certification training.”

The study’s recommendations going forward include more marketing for statewide education programs and partnerships between businesses and colleges.

“Enrollment in those [educational] programs is low,” McCoy said. “And that's part of a national level trend: fewer people pursuing higher education, be that at community college level or at the university level.”

According to the study, the number of tourism-focused businesses per county is highest in Natrona, Laramie, Sheridan and Teton counties.

