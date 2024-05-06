© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Study finds a shortage of qualified workers to keep up with Wyoming’s booming tourism sector

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT
The Burgess Junction Visitor Center in the Bighorn National Forest has been closed to visitors since 2012 with the exception of a brief reopening in 2019. Sheridan County Travel & Tourism will operate the facility under a lease agreement with the U.S. Forest Service this year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Bighorn National Forest
The Burgess Junction Visitor Center in the Bighorn National Forest.

The report indicates that statewide enrollment and graduation rates at Wyoming community colleges will mean the tourism field soon won’t have enough workers to support the rapidly growing industry.

That’s because the industry is looking at a 24% increase in employment over the next six years.

That’s more growth than any other Wyoming industry, including the energy and natural resources sector.

Dan McCoy with Wyoming Outdoor Recreation said employers are increasingly seeking staff that have specialized training and certifications.

“Those certifications could be something as simple as wilderness first aid,” said McCoy, who helped write the report. “They could be something more extensive, like an outdoor guide certification training.”

The study’s recommendations going forward include more marketing for statewide education programs and partnerships between businesses and colleges.

“Enrollment in those [educational] programs is low,” McCoy said. “And that's part of a national level trend: fewer people pursuing higher education, be that at community college level or at the university level.”

According to the study, the number of tourism-focused businesses per county is highest in Natrona, Laramie, Sheridan and Teton counties.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
