WPR Politics Quiz: Interim meetings, cloud seeding, and abandoned buildings

We'll be coming out with a new one every two weeks. Make sure to check back on Fridays!

The Wyoming Legislature has entered its interim period, the time between legislative sessions when joint standing committees meet and discuss topics assigned by the Management Council. Committees meet all across the state and engage directly with Wyomingites and stakeholders of all stripes.

In the last few weeks, the WPR politics team has written stories about interim committees, cloud seeding, a drag show fundraiser in Laramie, and much, much more. How well have you been following the latest developments in the Cowboy State? (Answers located at the bottom of this page - no peeking!)

Chris Clements / Wyoming Public Media

1. In even numbered years like this year, the Legislature convenes into a budget session that lasts only 20 days long. What does it do in odd numbered years?

a. It doesn’t meet at all in odd numbered years.

b. It convenes a so-called expanded session that lasts 120 days.

c. It meets in a general session that lasts only 40 days.

d. Only the governor and the cabinet meet in Cheyenne.

Wyoming AIDS Assistance Drag queens speak at a bingo event to raise money to support Wyomingites living with AIDS and HIV in 2022.

2. Ultraconservative lawmakers recently singled out an annual Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser in Laramie that raises money for AIDS and HIV testing. Why?

a. Because lawmakers said they oppose raising funds for anyone living with AIDS and HIV.

b. Because they took issue with the use of a state Department of Health federal grant to support the event.

c. Because several high-ranking state government officials said they would be attending.

d. Because the event quickly sold out and far-right members were subsequently unable to buy a ticket.

David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media

3. What is cloud seeding?

a. A program that supports the production and distribution of native plants.

b. A new blockbuster movie.

c. An environmental program that was vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon this past session.

d. A technique that uses silver iodide to enhance ice crystal production within clouds and that leads to increased precipitation.

Chris Clements / Wyoming Public Media The Joint Appropriations Committee room in Cheyenne on March 28, 2024. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle worked to create a budget bill after the first iteration of the committee was removed from their posts by Senate President Ogden Driskill.

4. What are the two main Republican factions of the Wyoming House that will be battling for control of the lower chamber in the upcoming primary election?

a. The Freedom Caucus and the Wyoming Caucus.

b. The Wyoming Republicanism Caucus and the Traditionalism Caucus.

c. The Liberty Caucus and Conservatives’ Caucus.

d. The Equality Caucus and the Justice for Wyoming Caucus.

Answers



Answer: C. The Wyoming Legislature meets in a general session during odd-numbered years.

This past session was a budget session, which means it only lasted 20 days and focused on passing a state budget. Answer: B. Lawmakers took issue with the use of a state Department of Health federal grant to support the event, even though it raises funds to support those living with AIDs and HIV in Wyoming. Answer: D. Cloud seeding is a technique that uses silver iodide to enhance ice crystal production within clouds and that leads to increased precipitation.

Recently, state legislators approved $2 million in the budget to support a program in Wyoming that would seed clouds for more water. Answer: A. The Freedom Caucus and the Wyoming Caucus.

The Freedom Caucus in particular is hoping to take over a slate of House seats during the upcoming election. Wyoming’s Republican primary election is set for August 20. The deadline for candidates in both parties to file to run is on May 16.

