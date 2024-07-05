© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces: Wyoming Chronicle

By Wyoming Public Media
Published July 5, 2024 at 9:44 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week, we reach beyond our studios and bring you interviews from Wyoming PBS’ "Wyoming Chronicle." Brian Nesvik has been the Wyoming Game and Fish director since 2019. After about 30 years in the department, he’s announced his retirement. We catch up with him as he reflects on his career. And we stay in the Game and Fish department, as we learn about a success story. Undesirable fish were found in a lake in Saratoga but local and federal officials came in to save the population.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media