Open Spaces: Wyoming Chronicle

This week, we reach beyond our studios and bring you interviews from Wyoming PBS’ "Wyoming Chronicle." Brian Nesvik has been the Wyoming Game and Fish director since 2019. After about 30 years in the department, he’s announced his retirement. We catch up with him as he reflects on his career. And we stay in the Game and Fish department, as we learn about a success story. Undesirable fish were found in a lake in Saratoga but local and federal officials came in to save the population.