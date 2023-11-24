Open Spaces: Wyoming Chronicle

© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
By Wyoming Public Media
Published November 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST
This week, we reach beyond our studios and bring you interviews from Wyoming PBS' Wyoming Chronicle. At one point, the Wyoming Cowboys were an NCAA Division One baseball team. And Jeff Houston was one of the best players they had. He came to Laramie from Arizona. Fossil fuels are an important industry for the state. But as the nation is trying to move away from relying on oil, the state says it's important to diversify. An interview with a historian on the history of oil in Wyoming from 2010.

