© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Open Spaces: Podcast

Special Episode: The George Igawa Orchestra: Wyoming’s best unknown swing band

Published May 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Copy of The Best God Damn Band(2).jpg
No-No Boy Project

The George Igawa Orchestra might be the best band that you've never heard of. They formed during World War II at the Heart Mountain Concentration Camp for Americans of Japanese ancestry. During the time, they were likely the only swing band in the state. About 70 years later, a photograph of this band inspired Julian Saporiti, a historian and musician, to begin the No-No Boy Project. Saporiti uses music to share how the history of Japanese internment and his own history intersect in Wyoming.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media