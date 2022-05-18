Special Episode: The George Igawa Orchestra: Wyoming’s best unknown swing band

The George Igawa Orchestra might be the best band that you've never heard of. They formed during World War II at the Heart Mountain Concentration Camp for Americans of Japanese ancestry. During the time, they were likely the only swing band in the state. About 70 years later, a photograph of this band inspired Julian Saporiti, a historian and musician, to begin the No-No Boy Project. Saporiti uses music to share how the history of Japanese internment and his own history intersect in Wyoming.